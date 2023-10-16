Residents Concerned About Unsafe Interactions with Black Bears in Whistler

Residents of Whistler, Canada are expressing their concern over videos circulating on social media showing people dangerously interacting with black bears. The videos, which were shared on TikTok, have been met with criticism from locals who are worried about the safety of both humans and wildlife.

One of the videos, posted on October 4th, depicts a black bear eating out of a takeout container at a Whistler bus stop. In the footage, the person recording can be seen sitting next to the bear, seemingly unconcerned with the potential dangers. Another video, posted on October 12th, shows a man following a black bear in Whistler village, claiming that he did so because the bear was “huge.”

The videos were shared to a local Facebook group a concerned resident who questioned the behavior of the individuals involved. She highlighted the importance of not harassing or feeding wildlife and expressed her disappointment in their actions.

Whistler has already seen four black bears killed this year due to conflicts with humans. In one instance, an elderly, malnourished black bear was shot and killed near the day lots. Another young black bear was killed after it entered multiple homes in the area. An adolescent bear was also put down after it repeatedly approached humans for food. The Resort Municipality of Whistler has emphasized the importance of securing all wildlife attractants, including food, as outlined in thelaw.

Despite concerns raised residents and the circulation of these videos, it is unclear whether the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) or the Conservation Officer Service (COS) are currently investigating the incidents.

Residents are urged to report any bear encounters and ensure that all bear attractants are properly secured to prevent potential conflicts between humans and wildlife.

