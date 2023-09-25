FC Red Bull Salzburg Launches WhatsApp Channel

The FC Red Bull Salzburg has joined WhatsApp’s new channel feature, offering fans the opportunity to receive exclusive news and updates directly to their smartphones. This additional communication channel aims to bring fans closer to the action and provide real-time information.

By activating push notifications, fans will receive news directly in their notification center, ensuring they don’t miss any player transfers, game announcements, or exclusive content. To subscribe to the FC Red Bull Salzburg WhatsApp channel, users can click on the provided button and connect with the channel. It is recommended to update the app to the latest version before subscribing.

The channel will appear under the “Aktuelles” tab, separate from personal chats or calls. As subscribers, fans will have the opportunity to react to news with emojis and provide feedback.

The FC Red Bull Salzburg WhatsApp channel is the latest addition to the club’s existing social media platforms, ensuring that fans stay up to date with the latest news and insights directly from the club. With this new channel, fans can expect to receive exclusive content and firsthand information.

Source: FC Red Bull Salzburg

