The Impact of Meta Platforms on Youth Mental Health

A recently released filing of Oklahoma’s lawsuit against Meta Platforms, which includes Facebook and Instagram, sheds light on the detrimental effects these platforms have on the mental health of adolescents. The State of Oklahoma, represented Attorney General Gentner Drummond, aims to hold Meta accountable for its deceptive and unfair practices that are fueling a mental health crisis among young people.

The lawsuit highlights three key points. Firstly, Meta has engaged in transactions with Oklahoma youth through advertising on their platforms, exploiting their vulnerability and violating laws meant to protect young individuals. Secondly, Instagram, in particular, is designed to be addictive, especially for the younger demographic. Features like dopamine-release algorithms, likes, and infinite scroll contribute to compulsive use and addiction among users. Lastly, Meta knowingly conceals and misrepresents facts about the harmful effects of its platforms, leading the public to believe that Instagram is safe for youth.

Meta’s motivation stems from greed and the desire to maximize user engagement and advertising revenue. By capturing an extensive amount of consumer time and attention, especially from adolescents who are more susceptible to influence, Meta gathers valuable data which further fuels its advertising business. Through extensive research on adolescent users, Meta strategically exploits known vulnerabilities in their neurological development, making it difficult for teenagers to resist the allure of Instagram.

The impact of Instagram on young people’s mental health cannot be understated. The platform induces compulsive use leveraging the fear of missing out and providing ephemeral content. Additionally, features such as infinite scroll and autoplay foster perpetual engagement, making it challenging for users to disengage. Meta’s deceptive practices are evident in its failure to disclose internal research on the harm Instagram causes its users. The filters promoting cosmetic surgery, despite being identified as harmful to adolescents in Meta’s own study, were implemented disregarding the potential consequences.

The State of Oklahoma’s lawsuit against Meta underscores the urgent need for greater transparency and accountability in the tech industry. It serves as a wake-up call for society to reevaluate the impact of social media platforms on the mental well-being of young individuals. As stakeholders, we must prioritize the mental health of our youth and advocate for responsible and ethical practices in the digital landscape.

