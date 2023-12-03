New Hampshire Releases Unredacted Complaint Against Meta Platforms Inc. and Instagram LLC

The New Hampshire Attorney General, John Formella, has made a groundbreaking move publicly releasing the state’s unredacted complaint against Meta Platforms Inc. and Instagram LLC. This lawsuit, filed New Hampshire on October 24, is part of a larger bipartisan coalition of 41 attorneys general across the United States.

In their complaint, New Hampshire and the coalition allege that Meta intentionally designed and deployed harmful features on Instagram and Facebook, leading to addiction and detrimental effects on the mental and physical well-being of children and teenagers. The original complaint contained redacted information, but its recent release without redactions now provides a more comprehensive context for the misconduct alleged against Meta.

Through their own documents, Meta acknowledges the harm its platforms inflict on children, according to Attorney General Formella. He states, “Meta not only knows that its products exploit the vulnerabilities of children’s developing brains, it actively studies the most effective ways to ‘hack’ the brain chemistry of children for profit.” New Hampshire remains committed to prosecuting this matter and protecting the children of the state from Meta’s unlawful conduct.

Reading the unredacted complaint provides insight into various concerning aspects. For instance, a significant portion of New Hampshire residents, around two-thirds, are active monthly users of Facebook, with over half being active monthly users of Instagram. Besides, Meta generated more than $540 million in ad revenue from users with ties to New Hampshire in 2023 alone.

One key revelation is that Meta conducts studies on teen psychology and brain development to intentionally design its products in a way that exploits teenagers’ sensitivity to dopamine, thereby encouraging compulsive and passive use of its platforms. Furthermore, despite publicly claiming that user well-being is a priority, Meta continues to implement design elements that promote passive use, knowing the negative effects it has on users.

Another striking revelation is that Mark Zuckerberg vetoed Meta’s plan to ban photo filters simulating plastic surgery effects, despite consensus among employees and experts that these filters harm user mental health and contribute to body dysmorphia among young girls.

Additionally, the complaint highlights that Meta touted misleading statistics about the safety of its platforms while concealing internal statistics revealing higher instances of harmful experiences. Former Director of Integrity at Meta expressed concerns, stating that the company’s practices were distorted and misleading, downplaying the harms users were experiencing.

This is a significant development in the ongoing legal battle between New Hampshire and Meta Platforms Inc. The unredacted complaint adds further weight to the allegations and raises questions about the ethics and practices of social media giants.

FAQ:

Q: What is the complaint against Meta Platforms Inc. and Instagram LLC?

A: The complaint alleges that Meta intentionally designed and deployed harmful features on Instagram and Facebook, addicting children and teens to their mental and physical detriment.

Q: Why did New Hampshire release the unredacted complaint?

A: New Hampshire released the unredacted complaint to provide additional context for the alleged misconduct Meta based on the company’s own documents.

Q: What does Meta’s acknowledgment of harm mean?

A: According to Attorney General Formella, Meta’s own documents acknowledge the harm its platforms inflict on children and reveal that the company studies ways to “hack” children’s brain chemistry for profit.

Q: What were some highlights from the newly unredacted portions of the complaint?

A: Highlights include the high number of New Hampshire residents actively using Facebook and Instagram, Meta’s focus on exploiting teen psychology, Meta’s promotion of passive use despite claiming user well-being as a priority, Mark Zuckerberg’s veto of a ban on harmful photo filters, and Meta’s misleading portrayal of platform safety.

Q: What impact does this have on the ongoing legal battle?

A: The release of the unredacted complaint strengthens the allegations against Meta and raises concerns about the practices and ethics of social media platforms.