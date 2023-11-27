The Controversy Surrounding Selena Gomez’s Latest Selfie

Selena Gomez, the renowned singer and actress, recently posted a selfie on Instagram that has caused quite a stir online. The photo was intended to promote her brand, Rare Beauty, but instead, it sparked a heated debate among her followers.

In the selfie, Gomez appears with a full face of makeup, but many fans were quick to notice that something about her face looked different. Her chin and cheeks seemed to have vanished, leaving her fans puzzled.

Some speculated that the photo had been photoshopped or edited to alter Gomez’s appearance. Others attributed the change to the angles and lighting of the picture. One fan even suggested that it was merely the makeup that created an illusion.

This controversy is not the first time Gomez has faced scrutiny over her appearance. Earlier this year, she was body-shamed when pictures of her in a swimsuit went viral. In response, she explained that her fluctuating weight was a side effect of the medication she takes for managing her lupus.

Gomez has always been a vocal advocate for body positivity and self-acceptance. In an Apple+ documentary series, she shared her personal experiences of body shaming, expressing how hurtful it was to be judged based on her physical appearance.

While Gomez may be a celebrity, she reminds her followers that they should not strive for perfection. She encourages her fans to embrace their own beauty and not to succumb to societal pressures.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez’s recent selfie has ignited a discussion about her appearance, but it also serves as a reminder of the importance of body positivity and self-acceptance. Instead of scrutinizing celebrities’ appearances, let us focus on celebrating their talents and messages of empowerment.

