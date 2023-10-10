The Call for Action: Declaring Support for Hamas as Terrorism in India

In a recent development, a social media account directed a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to declare those who support #HamasTerrorists as terrorism supporters in the country. The post further demanded action against such individuals, both online and offline, booking them under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Tajinder Bagga, the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressed his viewpoint, stating that those who endorse Palestine today are likely to stand with Pakistan in the future. This perspective highlights the political implications and divides surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Additionally, the BJP’s Tamil Nadu wing has politicized the situation, criticizing the Congress party for its perceived lackluster response to the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai compared to Israel’s strong stance. This politicization underscores the differing approaches toward terrorism and national security adopted different political parties.

Moreover, one social media account known as ‘erbmjha’ or Bala has propagated anti-Islam narratives. By sharing a grid of photos showing Israeli citizens allegedly taken hostage Hamas, Bala, whose account is followed PM Modi, claims that radical Islamists in India who sympathize with Palestinian terrorists should be considered terrorists themselves.

The online debate regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict highlights the sensitivities and diversity of opinions within India. As social media continues to serve as a platform for expressing viewpoints and engaging in discussions, it is essential to address these complex issues responsibly.

