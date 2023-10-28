LinkedIn Learning Collaborates with Unpad to Strengthen Students’ Skills

Unpad University’s Center for Career Development, in collaboration with LinkedIn Learning, has launched the “Course LinkedIn Learning for MSIB Unpad Batch 5” program. The online course aims to enhance the skills of students participating in the Magang dan Studi Independen Besertifikat (MSIB) program.

Director of Education and Internationalization at Unpad, Mohamad Fahmi, expressed his gratitude to the students who have chosen to expand their learning beyond the campus walls. He emphasized Unpad’s responsibility in ensuring the quality of its students in the professional sphere. To achieve this, Unpad has partnered with LinkedIn Learning to provide access to thousands of modules and courses that can help students succeed in the industrial and work sectors.

Through LinkedIn Learning, students will have the opportunity to earn certificates that can enhance their portfolios during internships or after graduation. Dr. Rosaria Mita Amalia, Head of Unpad’s Center for Career Development, explained that the MSIB Batch 5 students are required to complete courses provided LinkedIn Learning as a prerequisite for earning their internship conversion grades.

Account Director of LinkedIn, Marsel Mauricius, highlighted that Unpad students can access the LinkedIn Learning platform using their Unpad email accounts. Additionally, students who already have a personal LinkedIn account can simply add their Unpad email as the primary email address to gain access.

The collaboration event concluded with a monitoring session led Dr. Rosaria, where various indicators of the MSIB Batch 5 program were discussed. These included the assessment of contract suitability, mentorship roles, student-supervisor relationships, workload challenges, disbursement schemes, and communication with companies experienced Unpad students.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the “Course LinkedIn Learning for MSIB Unpad Batch 5” program?

A: The program aims to strengthen the skills of students participating in the MSIB program at Unpad through online courses provided LinkedIn Learning.

Q: How can students benefit from LinkedIn Learning?

A: By completing courses on LinkedIn Learning, students can earn certificates to enhance their portfolios during internships and after graduation.

Q: How can Unpad students access LinkedIn Learning?

A: Unpad students can access LinkedIn Learning using their Unpad email accounts. They can also add their Unpad email as the primary email address to their existing personal LinkedIn accounts.

Q: What topics were discussed during the monitoring session?

A: The monitoring session focused on evaluating contract suitability, mentorship roles, student-supervisor relationships, workload challenges, disbursement schemes, and communication with companies experienced Unpad students in the MSIB Batch 5 program.