UNLV Students Safely Return to Campus Housing After Shooting Incident

In the wake of a tragic shooting incident on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) campus, students have been allowed to return to their campus housing, with access to food and essential services. The university has assured students that there will be a strong police presence on campus to ensure their safety.

UNLV student Ryan Allison described the chaotic scene that unfolded when the shooting started. He and his mother took cover behind cement walls with locked doors and covered windows, fearing for their lives. Allison, who grew up in a rough neighborhood in Los Angeles, expressed his astonishment at experiencing such violence in a college setting.

Fellow student Iana Solorzano and others found themselves trapped in the commons area during the shooting. They were forced to wait for hours in the back of a kitchen, with people crying and calling their parents. Solorzano called her own parents to tell them she loved them and wanted to go home.

UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield expressed his shock and grief over the incident, calling it an “unfathomable event.” He assured students that counseling and other services would be available to support those affected the tragedy. All classes and academic activities have been canceled through Sunday, with plans for the following week to be evaluated.

In a display of solidarity, Las Vegas Strip properties, including hotels and casinos, displayed messages of support for UNLV. Marquees were lit up with “#VegasStrong” and “#UNLVStrong,” echoing the city’s resilience in the face of tragedy.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman urged the community to take action in response to the shooting, emphasizing the need to make positive changes and prevent future incidents. Law enforcement, first responders, and the UNLV community have come together to support each other during this difficult time.