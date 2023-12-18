UNLV Students Allowed to Return to Campus Housing with Increased Security

Following the recent shooting incident at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), students have been given permission to return to their on-campus housing. The university announced that there would be a “strong police presence on campus” to ensure the safety and security of students.

The shooting incident on campus left three victims dead, including the gunman. UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield expressed deep sadness and shock over the tragic event, describing it as “unfathomable.” He emphasized the university’s commitment to supporting the affected students, faculty, staff, and the wider community.

Counseling services and other forms of support will be made available to help students cope with the aftermath of the shooting. All classes, academic activities, and performing arts events have been canceled until further notice, with a reassessment planned for the following week. President Whitfield also urged students to seek assistance if needed and reminded them that they are part of a strong and resilient community.

In a show of solidarity, several Las Vegas hotel and casino properties, including MGM, New York-New York, and the STRAT, changed their marquees to display messages such as “#VegasStrong” and “#UNLVStrong.” This display of support echoes the response from the community after the tragic mass shooting in 2017.

While students at UNLV continue to process the events that unfolded, the university is taking steps to ensure their safety and well-being. By allowing them to return to their campus housing and providing increased security measures, UNLV aims to create an environment conducive to healing and recovery.