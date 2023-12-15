New Discovery: Exploring the Mysterious Properties of Oobleck

Researchers at the University of Chicago have made an exciting breakthrough in understanding the fascinating properties of oobleck, a non-Newtonian fluid. In a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, molecular engineers used dense suspensions of piezoelectric nanoparticles to investigate the molecular-level behavior of oobleck as it transitions from a liquid to a solid state.

Oobleck has long been a beloved kitchen science experiment due to its ability to act as both a liquid and a solid depending on applied stress. By combining water, corn starch, and a dash of food coloring, oobleck can be easily created at home. This simple mixture displays unique behavior – stirring it slowly and steadily reveals its liquid-like properties, while applying force causes it to solidify.

The team of researchers set out to uncover the underlying physics principles behind this peculiar behavior. Isaac Newton’s concept of an “ideal liquid,” with properties like viscosity that remain constant regardless of external factors such as stirring or mixing, does not hold true for non-Newtonian fluids like oobleck. Instead, these fluids exhibit a change in viscosity in response to shear or strain.

The study further explored the different types of non-Newtonian fluids. For example, ketchup is a shear-thickening non-Newtonian fluid, which means that applying force increases its viscosity. On the other hand, non-drip paint demonstrates a “shear-thinning” effect, where viscosity decreases with applied force. Oobleck falls into the shear-thickening category, sharing similarities with yogurt, gravy, mud, pudding, and thickened pie fillings.

To better understand how oobleck behaves, the researchers developed a mathematical model based on previous studies on wet sand. However, they had to account for the significant differences in scale and properties between sand grains and corn starch particles. With their model, they were able to simulate experiments that involved squeezing and shearing oobleck. Remarkably, the simulations matched the experimental results from previous studies.

The biggest challenge in studying oobleck is observing its behavior at the nanoscale. The densely packed particles make it difficult to capture images of the structure. To overcome this hurdle, the researchers used piezoelectric nanoparticles and measured changes in viscosity and electrical conductance induced friction.

This groundbreaking research has shed light on the complex nature of oobleck and other non-Newtonian fluids. It offers valuable insights into the behavior of materials that exhibit unique properties and has the potential to inform advancements in various fields, from materials science to engineering. The study serves as a reminder of the wonders that can be found in everyday substances and how they continue to amaze scientists around the world.