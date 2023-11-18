Understanding Consumer Needs on Social Media: A Fresh Perspective

Mindshare, a media services company under WPP, and Snapchat, a leading technology company, have teamed up to conduct groundbreaking research on consumer behavior and their subconscious associations with different social media platforms.

The study consisted of two parts, including a quantitative survey of over 28,000 adults worldwide. The first part focused on consumers’ daily social media habits, while the second part delved into their unconscious preferences and emotional connections to various platforms.

The findings of the study unveiled six distinct “need states” that influence users’ behaviors on social media:

1. Exploring (22%): Users who are open to new experiences and enjoy discovering new places.

2. Learning (16%): Individuals who find happiness in expanding their knowledge.

3. Progression (15%): Those driven a desire to build their future and move up in the world.

4. Joy (19%): Users actively seeking fun, upbeat moments and experiences.

5. Hanging Out/Time Waste (15%): People who use social media to pass the time in their daily lives.

6. Connection (13%): Individuals utilizing social technology to share their lives with family and friends.

Interestingly, these need states varied significantly across different markets, reflecting cultural nuances. For example, the United Kingdom and the United States primarily view social media as a source of entertainment, while emerging markets like India see it as a means of progression. In contrast, countries like Turkey, the Netherlands, and France emphasize exploration and learning, and German consumers regard platforms as tools for changing opinions.

The study also analyzed generational preferences and their alignment with social platforms. It revealed that Generation Z values progression the most, while the Post War generation finds it the least relevant. However, the needs for connection and joy tend to increase with age, while learning, exploring, and hanging out remain consistent across generations.

To further understand consumer beliefs, Mindshare’s NeuroLab conducted Implicit Association Testing (IAT), which shed light on the unique characteristics of ten well-known social platforms. For instance, participants associated Snapchat with learning, promoting, and delivering joy. Instagram was linked to exploration and recognition from others, while LinkedIn was associated with building connections and advancing careers.

These findings demonstrate that each social platform offers unique capabilities to address audience preferences. By tailoring media strategies to align with the specific need states of each platform, marketers can build impactful campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences in various markets.

FAQ:

Q: What were the key findings of Mindshare and Snapchat’s research?

A: The research revealed six distinct “need states” that influence consumers’ behaviors on social media and identified generational preferences for each need state.

Q: Do consumer needs on social media vary across different markets?

A: Yes, consumer needs on social media exhibit significant variations across different regions, reflecting cultural nuances.

Q: How can marketers leverage the research findings?

A: Marketers can tailor their media strategies to align with the unique need states of each platform, creating campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences and have a meaningful impact.

Q: What did the Implicit Association Testing reveal?

A: The testing explored participants’ subconscious associations with different social platforms, providing insights into the unique characteristics and strengths of each platform.

Q: What is the significance of understanding consumer needs on social media?

A: Understanding consumer needs on social media allows marketers to deliver relevant and engaging content, fostering stronger connections with their target audiences and driving business outcomes.