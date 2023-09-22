WhatsApp: An Opportunity for Brands to Leverage Customer Acquisition Costs

In a fireside chat at TechSparks 2023, Aniket Bajpai, Co-founder and Head of Growth at LimeChat, emphasized that WhatsApp presents a real opportunity for brands to leverage their customer acquisition costs. Bajpai highlighted that ecommerce brands can utilize WhatsApp to solve problems and enhance customer retention. He stated, “Enterprises in marketing, support systems, and commerce is the direction to go.”

Gerrit Rode, MD and Founder of 360Dialog, further discussed WhatsApp’s role in performance marketing and its potential as a game-changing tool to connect with customers and drive business growth. Rode highlighted WhatsApp’s high conversion rate of 20-40%, surpassing other channels that typically perform at only 1%. He mentioned that 360Dialog has been a launch partner for WhatsApp since 2018, witnessing the platform’s evolution for customer service communication.

Bajpai also mentioned the availability of chatbot solutions that empower partners with data and value-added services. LimeChat has partnered with over 150 brands in India, including retail and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands such as ITC Limited, Aditya Birla Group, and Mamaearth. Bajpai emphasized the importance of understanding that WhatsApp is a conversational tool that requires personalization. He shared the example of Bella Vita Organic, a direct-to-consumer brand whose ads are delivered through WhatsApp rather than websites, resulting in lower customer acquisition costs.

Providing the necessary tools for WhatsApp performance marketing and newsletter marketing, Berlin-based 360dialog helps brands reduce customer acquisition costs, boost retention, and deliver exceptional experiences through WhatsApp, which accounts for less than 10% of their online revenue.

LimeChat, established in 2020, focuses on helping ecommerce brands sell, support, and market on WhatsApp. With over 300 brands in their portfolio, including HUL, ITC, Mamaearth, Wow Skin Science, Neemans Shoes, and Snitch, LimeChat enables these brands to tap into the potential of WhatsApp for their business success.

Sources:

– TechSparks 2023 Fireside Chat with Aniket Bajpai, Gerrit Rode, and Shradha Sharma

– LimeChat, 360Dialog