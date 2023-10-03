The Rise of Telegram Bots: Enhancing the Crypto User Experience

Telegram bots have emerged as a powerful force within the crypto community, revolutionizing the way users engage in crypto activities. With over $190 million in volume in July 2023, as reported Binance Research, these bots have gained significant popularity providing users with convenient and accessible ways to execute trades, participate in airdrop farming, and more.

However, while Telegram bots have undoubtedly enhanced the crypto user experience, they come with their own set of challenges. Many bots employ two common revenue streams: fees charged to users for executing trades and taxes imposed on transactions involving the bots’ native tokens. The latter approach, in particular, can be seen as contentious as it places an additional financial burden on users, sometimes up to 5% per trade.

To mitigate the buy and sell taxes, some users may consider engaging in Over-the-counter (OTC) trades. However, this presents another challenge as OTC desks may not support all the tokens that users want to trade, especially those with lower market capitalizations. Another option could be using an Escrow service, but this comes with its own set of risks.

In light of these challenges, PintSwap emerges as a promising solution within the Telegram bot landscape. PintSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) protocol that combines a hybrid OTC/Order book model with the convenience of a Telegram bot. It aims to address the limitations of traditional Telegram bots and OTC desks offering a truly permissionless platform where users can engage in OTC trades for any ERC-20 token of their choice.

PintSwap operates seamlessly in the background while leveraging the power of its Telegram bot to enhance the user experience. Additionally, users benefit from a nominal 1% trading fee, eliminating the need to grapple with buy and sell taxes on their token transactions.

As the crypto landscape evolves, innovative solutions like PintSwap are crucial for improving accessibility, convenience, and user empowerment. With PintSwap’s upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE), the future of crypto holds much promise. Keep an eye on the thriving crypto ecosystem for more groundbreaking developments and user-centric solutions.

