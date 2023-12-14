Reality Shifting: Exploring a TikTok Trend with Psychological Considerations

Summary:

Reality shifting, a growing trend on TikTok, has taken various forms, including the extreme version known as permashifting. While shifting can be seen as a coping mechanism and a way to manifest desires, it also poses risks and raises concerns about its impact on mental health. As people seek alternative sources of education and entertainment, they turn to social media platforms like TikTok, where shifting techniques circulate, often blurring the line between reality and fantasy.

A TikTok trend known as reality shifting has gained popularity, offering users an escape from their current reality to a desired reality. However, the practice of permashifting, which aims to shift permanently to that desired reality, has sparked controversy and psychological considerations.

The allure of shifting lies in its ability to transport individuals to their dream scenarios, ranging from Hogwarts to favorite anime worlds. By writing a script for their desired reality (DR) and shifting their consciousness, TikTokers believe they can leave their current reality (CR) behind. While this practice can be seen as a form of manifestation, it also raises concerns about detachment from reality and setting unrealistic expectations.

Various techniques have been shared on TikTok and other platforms, including the Raven Method and the Void State Method, which are essentially high-focus meditations. These methods help shifters transcend their current reality and enter their desired reality. However, many psychologists view shifting as a trauma response, noting that temporary shifting can be healthy, but permanence may have lasting and damaging effects.

Critics argue that shifting can lead to a disengagement from one’s current reality, neglecting personal hygiene and health. Moreover, the creation of unrealistic expectations, such as striving for an unattainable ideal appearance, can be harmful to one’s mental well-being. Detractors have even compared the notion of shifting to “TikTok-induced schizophrenia,” highlighting concerns about tying the practice to mental health challenges.

While reality shifting may offer individuals a temporary escape and a means of reframing their reality, it is essential to approach permashifting with caution. While it may be tempting to enter a desired reality permanently, it is crucial to recognize the potential risks and limitations. Instead, shifting should be viewed as a form of self-exploration and a way to cope with past traumas or experiences. As this TikTok trend continues to evolve, it is important to maintain a critical perspective and prioritize mental well-being above the allure of an alternate reality.