In a recent speech at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit in Delhi, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma emphasized the need for Indian entrepreneurs to tailor artificial intelligence (AI) services to meet the unique requirements of the country. Unlike social networks and search engines, which can adopt Western solutions, Sharma argues that AI services require the use of citizen or historic data points specific to India.

Sharma believes that AI has the potential to revolutionize various sectors in India, such as education, healthcare, and agriculture. By leveraging AI, the country can address the lack of quality services and professionals in these fields. Sharma highlights the importance of creating a supply chain that is unique to each region, particularly in the agricultural sector, where farmers are the least data-integrated. AI can help bridge the gap in land ecology knowledge and address demand-supply imbalances.

Furthermore, Sharma advocates for the adoption of AI in education. Many students in India lack access to tools that can make them globally relevant. He suggests the development of interactive AI-powered teachers that can provide personalized and interactive learning experiences.

The GPAI Summit, set to be inaugurated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to foster international collaboration on AI and address the potential risks associated with its adoption. The Indian government is working on a consensus-based declaration on AI to mitigate risks and promote innovation.

As the new council chair, India is dedicated to harnessing the benefits of AI for the welfare of its people and ensuring that nations of the Global South are not left behind. Prime Minister Modi has expressed his commitment to establishing a regulatory framework that ensures safe and trusted AI.

Overall, Sharma’s speech underscores the importance of customizing AI solutions to meet the specific needs of India. By leveraging AI technology, the country can overcome challenges in various sectors and improve the lives of its citizens.