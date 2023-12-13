TikTok’s Latest Hair Trend: The Jellyfish Haircut

Step aside, traditional haircuts! There’s a new trend floating through the world of TikTok, and it’s called the jellyfish haircut. With over 200 million views on the popular social media platform, this unique style is making waves.

At first glance, the jellyfish haircut may seem unconventional. Its top section resembles a classic bowl cut, reminiscent of the dome-shaped part of a jellyfish. The rest of the hair is left long, mimicking the flowing tentacles of the sea creature.

Described as a playful take on shapes and contrasting lines, the jellyfish haircut is a modern interpretation of the mullet. Drawing inspiration from the hime cut that originated in ancient Japan and still holds popularity in Japanese culture, this style is anything but ordinary.

One standout feature of the jellyfish haircut is the use of brightly colored hair to make each section stand out. Whether it’s a vibrant rainbow or subtle pastel tones, the decision to add a pop of color allows individuals to express their creativity and personality through their hair.

What sets this haircut apart is its versatility. It can be styled in various ways to suit different occasions or worn naturally for an effortless and carefree look. The jellyfish haircut offers endless possibilities for those who crave something fresh and exciting.

While the trend has received positive feedback from many, it hasn’t been without its critics. Some individuals have expressed their dissatisfaction, suggesting that the style only looks good when the bottom part is braided.

So, if you’re ready for a hair refresh and want to dive into the world of unique hair trends, why not consider the jellyfish haircut? It’s sure to make a splash and turn heads wherever you go!