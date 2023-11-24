New Event Explores the Power of WhatsApp in Marketing

In today’s digital-first world, businesses are constantly on the lookout for effective marketing channels to attract and engage with their target audience. One platform that has emerged as a game-changer in this regard is WhatsApp. With a staggering two billion users, WhatsApp offers unparalleled potential to deeply engage, qualify, and convert leads.

To shed light on the strategies, measurements, and success stories surrounding WhatsApp performance marketing, 360dialog, in collaboration with Meta, WhatsApp, and YourStory, is hosting an upcoming event titled “Ads that Click to WhatsApp: Unlocking the Conversion Code”.

The event, scheduled for December 1 from 4 pm IST onwards, is set to feature a lineup of industry leaders who will share their insights and experiences with leveraging WhatsApp for business messaging and performance marketing.

The keynote address will be delivered Arzan Singpurwalla, Partnerships Lead at Meta. Singpurwalla will talk about the C2WA (Click to WhatsApp) strategy and highlight the importance of measurement in achieving success on WhatsApp.

Gerrit Rode, Managing Director and Founder of 360dialog, will take the stage to uncover the intricacies of the WhatsApp ecosystem for performance marketing. He will provide actionable insights into how businesses can leverage WhatsApp for optimal marketing results.

A fireside chat between Rode and Singpurwalla will delve into the nuances of WhatsApp performance marketing. The discussion will focus on the critical role of optimization and explore Meta’s approach to business messaging, particularly in the context of C2WA.

Attendees will also hear from Aniket Bajpai, Co-founder and Head of Growth at LimeChat, who will share valuable insights on how ecommerce brands are enhancing their Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) through ads that click to WhatsApp. Bajpai will present innovative strategies and success stories that highlight the evolving landscape of ecommerce marketing.

Other sessions include a visionary exploration of the role of Generative AI in shaping the future of WhatsApp marketing Nikesh Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chatveda, and strategic insights into accelerating growth in the WhatsApp ecosystem with partner programs and initiatives Ekta Agarwal, Strategic Partner Manager at Meta.

The event will culminate in an awards function, recognizing the achievements and innovations in WhatsApp Performance Marketing.

