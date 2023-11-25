The Power of WhatsApp in Performance Marketing: Unlocking Conversion Code

In the age of digital dominance, businesses are going the extra mile to attract and engage audiences through various marketing channels. With a staggering two billion users, WhatsApp has emerged as a platform with immense potential for reaching and connecting with a wide audience, making it an indispensable tool in the complex landscape of modern marketing.

360dialog, in collaboration with Meta, WhatsApp, and YourStory, is hosting an upcoming event titled ‘Ads that Click to WhatsApp: Unlocking the Conversion Code’. This event aims to delve deep into the strategies, measurements, and success stories revolving around WhatsApp performance marketing. With curated insights from industry leaders, attendees can expect enlightening fireside chats, presentations, and keynotes that will unravel the secrets of leveraging WhatsApp for optimal marketing results.

Scheduled for December 1, this event will feature a powerhouse lineup of speakers who will provide valuable insights into the world of WhatsApp performance marketing. The keynote address will be delivered Arzan Singpurwalla, Partnerships Lead at Meta, who will shed light on the C2WA (Click to WhatsApp) strategy and emphasize the importance of measurement in achieving success with WhatsApp for Business. Singpurwalla’s expertise in Meta’s business messaging partnership ecosystem will provide invaluable insights into the strategies that drive successful conversions on WhatsApp.

Another notable speaker at the event is Gerrit Rode, Managing Director and Founder of 360dialog. Rode will unlock the intricacies of leveraging the WhatsApp ecosystem for performance marketing, with a specific focus on measurement and signals. Attendees will gain actionable insights into maximizing their marketing efforts on WhatsApp.

A dynamic fireside chat between Rode and Singpurwalla will explore the nuances of WhatsApp performance marketing. The discussion, themed ‘Unleashing the potential of business messaging and performance marketing’, will delve into Meta’s approach to business messaging optimization, particularly emphasizing C2WA.

Attendees can also look forward to learning from Aniket Bajpai, Co-founder and Head of Growth at LimeChat, who will share valuable insights into how ecommerce brands are enhancing their Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) through ads that click to WhatsApp. Bajpai will present innovative strategies and success stories, offering a glimpse into the evolving landscape of ecommerce marketing.

Other sessions at the event include ‘Unlocking the future: Generative AI and its impact on WhatsApp marketing’ Nikesh Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chatveda, providing visionary exploration into the role of Generative AI in shaping the future of WhatsApp marketing. Ekta Agarwal, Strategic Partner Manager at Meta, will enlighten attendees on ‘How to accelerate growth in the WhatsApp ecosystem with new partner programs and initiatives’, offering strategic insights into leveraging partner programs for accelerated growth.

The event will conclude with an awards function that celebrates achievements and innovations in WhatsApp Performance Marketing. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry peers, share insights, and forge valuable connections.

As attendees embrace the ‘Ads that Click to WhatsApp’ event, they can anticipate gaining valuable insights, uncovering success stories, and connecting with industry leaders who are shaping the future of WhatsApp performance marketing.

Stay tuned for an event that promises to unlock the conversion code for businesses navigating the dynamic world of digital marketing.

FAQ

What is WhatsApp performance marketing?

WhatsApp performance marketing refers to leveraging the WhatsApp messaging platform to drive marketing results, such as lead generation, engagement, and conversions. It involves creating targeted ads that prompt users to click and engage with businesses through WhatsApp.

How can businesses measure success in WhatsApp performance marketing?

Measurement is crucial for success in WhatsApp performance marketing. Businesses can track metrics such as click-through rates, conversions, and engagement to evaluate the effectiveness of their campaigns. Additionally, they can analyze user behavior, response times, and customer feedback to optimize their marketing strategies.

What role does C2WA play in WhatsApp performance marketing?

C2WA (Click to WhatsApp) is a strategy that encourages users to click on ads and initiate conversations with businesses on WhatsApp. It plays a significant role in driving conversions and engagement, as it allows for direct communication between businesses and their target audience.

How can businesses enhance their Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) through ads that click to WhatsApp?

Businesses can enhance their ROAS crafting compelling ads that lead users to click and engage with them on WhatsApp. By providing personalized messaging, quick responses, and valuable offers to users, businesses can increase their chances of conversions and ultimately achieve a higher ROAS.