TikTok Study Highlights Potential for Cervical Cancer Awareness

A recent study conducted a team of researchers, including a University of Nebraska-Lincoln assistant professor, has found the potential of short-form video platform TikTok in boosting awareness about cervical cancer and encouraging women to get screened. Cervical cancer is responsible for approximately 4,000 deaths among women in the United States each year, making it a significant public health concern.

The researchers noticed a decline in the number of women in the U.S. getting a pap smear, a crucial preventative measure for cervical cancer. They were intrigued the health messaging surrounding pap smears on TikTok and sought to investigate its effectiveness in spreading awareness. The study involved over 600 women between the ages of 21 and 29 who watched TikTok videos discussing pap smears. These videos were created both doctors and peers and featured varying language styles, including autonomy support.

The participants then rated the videos based on perceived effectiveness, credibility, attitude toward the message, and engagement intention. The study found that videos created doctors were considered more credible than those made peers. Additionally, videos that incorporated autonomy-supportive language were more likely to receive engagement from viewers.

While the use of autonomy language did not directly impact intent to get screened, it did enhance engagement with the videos. This engagement could potentially lead to more individuals being exposed to the important message about cervical cancer awareness. The researchers believe that utilizing platforms like TikTok, which feature short, engaging videos, can help amplify the reach of crucial health information.

The team is also exploring the reasons why young women, particularly those belonging to Generation Z, are turning to TikTok for health-related information. Understanding these motivations can further enhance the effectiveness of using platforms like TikTok to promote public health initiatives.

This study highlights the potential of TikTok as a tool for disseminating important health information and increasing awareness about cervical cancer. It demonstrates the importance of leveraging social media platforms to reach wider audiences and promote essential health practices.

Sources:

– University of Nebraska-Lincoln

– WOWT