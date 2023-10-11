Cornell University Employee Accused of Inciting Hatred and Promoting Terror

An employee at Cornell University has faced backlash after making controversial comments supporting Hamas on Instagram. Derron Borders, a diversity and inclusion officer at the university, expressed his support for the Palestinian people in the aftermath of an attack Hamas on a music festival in southern Israel. Borders suggested that the killing of innocent civilians was part of Palestinian “resistance” against Israel, citing years of persecution.

Borders also criticized individuals who he believed feigned outrage at the conflict between Palestine and Israel. He called out their silence regarding the violence perpetrated Israel against Palestine on a daily basis. Although he later condemned the attack, Borders emphasized the need to address Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian people over the years.

These comments caused outrage online, with many labeling them as disturbing, vile, and despicable. Itai Liptz, the Jewish CEO of RIMAR Capital, a South African-based hedge fund, sent a letter to Cornell University calling for Borders to be removed from his position. Liptz argued that Borders’ social media posts incited hatred and promoted terror. He planned to inform Cornell’s donors and various organizations, such as AIPAC and the Anti-Defamation League, about the situation.

Cornell University has acknowledged Borders’ comments but stated that he has been on a leave of absence for several months. The university has not provided further details about the situation.

