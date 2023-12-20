University of Pennsylvania President Resigns Amidst Controversy

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has voluntarily resigned from her position after facing criticism for her response to a question on campus antisemitism during a congressional hearing. Magill, along with the presidents of Harvard University and MIT, was questioned on how their institutions responded to the rise in anti-Jewish hate. Rep. Elise Stefanik asked whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” would violate each school’s code of conduct. Instead of directly answering, Magill said the decision would be “context-dependent.” This response drew intense criticism from political leaders, the White House, alumni, and donors.

Following Magill’s resignation, Scott L. Bok, the chair of the Penn Board of Trustees, also announced his resignation. He stated that it was the right time for him to depart. Bok emphasized that while Magill’s response was a “very unfortunate misstep,” she is not antisemitic and had been worn down external attacks. Harvard and MIT presidents also faced backlash and responded similarly, stating that conduct violating their policies would not be tolerated. Magill later posted a video message condemning calls for the genocide of Jewish people more unequivocally.

The controversy surrounding the university presidents’ responses went viral on social media, leading to criticism from political leaders in both parties, Jewish community advocates, and donors. In response to the outcry, the White House called calls for genocide “monstrous” and stated that such statements are against American values. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro deemed Magill’s response “unacceptable” and called for serious consideration of her leadership. An alumnus threatened to withdraw millions of dollars in shares from the university, and billionaire investor Bill Ackman joined the calls for Magill’s ouster. Rep. Stefanik announced the launch of a congressional investigation into Penn, MIT, Harvard, and other universities.

In light of Magill’s resignation, the university’s board appointed Julie Platt as the interim chair. She stated that the change in leadership was necessary to address the rising issues of antisemitism on campus. The controversy highlights the sensitive nature of discussions around anti-Jewish hate and the importance of clear and unequivocal condemnations from institutional leaders.