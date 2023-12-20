University President Liz Magill Resigns Amid Controversy Over Congressional Testimony

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has resigned from her position following intense criticism for her response to a question during a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism. The controversy began when Magill appeared to dodge a question from Rep. Elise Stefanik about whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” would violate the school’s code of conduct. Instead of directly answering the question, Magill stated that the decision would be “context-dependent.”

The response sparked outrage from the White House, lawmakers, alumni, and the general public. Critics argued that her answer lacked moral clarity and failed to unequivocally condemn antisemitism. In a statement from the Penn Board of Trustees, Chair Scott L. Bok confirmed Magill’s resignation and praised her leadership skills while assuring that she was “not the slightest bit antisemitic.”

Bok, himself, also announced his resignation shortly after Magill’s departure, stating that the time was right for him to step down. Harvard President Claudine Gay and MIT President Sally Kornbluth, the other two university leaders grilled during the hearing, both condemned antisemitism in their testimonies. However, their responses also faced scrutiny, and Gay has since apologized for her remarks.

The controversy surrounding the university presidents’ exchanges with Stefanik garnered significant attention on social media and drew criticism from political leaders, Jewish community advocates, alumni, and donors. The White House condemned calls for genocide as “monstrous and antithetical to everything we represent as a country,” and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called Magill’s response “unacceptable.”

As a result of the outcry, Magill’s resignation was seen as a necessary change in leadership. The university’s board appointed Julie Platt as the interim chair, who stated that the leadership change was essential given the presidents’ failure to address the rising issues of antisemitism on campuses.

The controversy surrounding Magill’s resignation has also prompted further action, with Rep. Stefanik announcing a congressional investigation into Penn, MIT, Harvard, and other universities. The investigation is expected to hold these schools accountable for their handling of antisemitism on a global scale.