University of Michigan Health Partners with Holland Hospital to Expand Specialty Care

University of Michigan Health (UM Health) and Holland Hospital have forged a new partnership aimed at providing residents of the lakeshore community with increased access to specialty care. The collaboration, which was approved both institutions’ boards, will focus on joint planning and pursuing opportunities to deliver high-quality clinical services.

While it is not a merger or acquisition, the partnership is expected to bring significant benefits to the community. Holland Hospital, which currently serves approximately 250,000 patients annually, will have the opportunity to offer a wider range of specialty care, such as pediatric specialties, organ transplant care, cancer services, and dermatology. To accommodate these additional services, the hospital may seek to acquire new space in the Holland area.

The goal of the partnership is to ensure that patients can access specialized care closer to home, reducing the need for extensive travel for surgeries, procedures, and ongoing monitoring. By collaborating with UM Health, Holland Hospital will be able to tap into a network of specialists and resources that would otherwise be unavailable to them. UM Health operates 11 hospitals across the state, including facilities in Ann Arbor, Lansing, and Wyoming.

While UM Health aims to keep patient care localized in West Michigan, there may be cases where highly specialized care would need to be referred to facilities in Ann Arbor. The two institutions are also considering the possibility of establishing a shared healthcare facility in the region.

The partnership between UM Health and Holland Hospital underscores their commitment to improving patient care and experience. Through collaboration and the expansion of specialty services, residents of the lakeshore community can expect to have increased access to high-quality healthcare options without the need for extensive travel.