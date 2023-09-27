Social Media Use Linked to Increased Alcohol Consumption Among Teenagers

A study conducted the University of Glasgow has found that social media use can have a significant impact on alcohol consumption and dangerous drinking behavior among teenagers. The analysis revealed that 14-year-olds who spent at least 30 minutes per day on social media were over 60% more likely to drink alcohol six or more times a month the age of 17. Additionally, they were 51% more likely to engage in harmful behaviors such as binge drinking.

Interestingly, the study also found that adolescents from better socio-economic backgrounds were even more prone to binge drinking due to their exposure to social media platforms. This suggests that there may be specific factors related to social media use and alcohol consumption that affect different groups differently.

Lead author Amrit Kaur Purba has called for stricter measures to address the issue. Purba emphasized the need for tailored guidance on the appropriate amount of time young people should spend on social media, considering their individual needs and circumstances. Additionally, there is a need for regulation around how alcohol-related content is displayed to young users on these platforms.

These findings are particularly concerning given the recent statistics revealing a 15-year record high in alcohol-related deaths in Scotland. This study adds to the ongoing debate on whether to increase the minimum unit price (MUP) for alcohol in Scotland.

The study was conducted in collaboration with the Medical Research Council, the Scottish Government Chief Scientist Office, NHS Research Scotland, and the Wellcome Trust. The findings have been published in The European Journal of Public Health.

Sources:

– University of Glasgow

– The European Journal of Public Health