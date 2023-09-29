A Bachelor’s Degree in Content Creation and Social Media: A Path to Becoming an Influencer

With the rise of social media, many individuals aspire to become influencers, leveraging their platform to showcase their talents and make a living doing what they love. Acknowledging this growing trend, the South East Technology University (SETU) in Carlow, Ireland, has announced plans to offer a bachelor’s degree in content creation and social media, starting in September 2024.

This four-year-long course will equip students with essential skills in business, video and audio editing, critical cultural studies, and creative writing. SETU’s website states that the program will cover a comprehensive range of topics, including creative video production, celebrity studies, psychology, data analytics, podcasting, and work experience. The goal is to prepare students to thrive in the rapidly expanding global influencer market, which is currently estimated to be worth around $21 billion.

Eleanor O’Leary, the program’s director, explains that the demand for professionals in this field is growing, and employers are increasingly interested in candidates with specialized skills in content creation and social media. Crisis management, an essential aspect of the industry, is also integrated into the curriculum, where students will learn strategies for handling unexpected situations and developing crisis management plans to address public relations challenges.

Upon completion of the program, graduates will be well-positioned for careers in content creation, writing, journalism, communication, and more. Applications for the program will open in November 2023, according to BBC.

As the digital media industry continues to offer endless employment opportunities, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in content creation and social media may provide aspiring influencers with the necessary qualifications and expertise to succeed in this dynamic field.

