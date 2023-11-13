Mastering Instagram for Effective Communication with Students

The social media landscape is ever-evolving, and it’s essential for educational institutions to adapt to these changes to effectively communicate with students. While platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter may not be the best fit for higher education, Instagram has emerged as a powerful tool. With over two billion users worldwide and an average daily usage of 29 minutes, Instagram has become a go-to platform for students, with a significant majority of them being under 34 years old. Recognizing the importance of Instagram in student engagement, it’s crucial for departmental and professional service accounts to harness its potential.

To make the most of Instagram, it’s essential to understand the platform’s algorithm and how it affects reach and engagement. Unlike other social networks, Instagram has a direct relationship between engagement (likes, shares, comments, and bookmarking) and reach. If a post doesn’t receive initial engagement, it won’t reach a wider audience, regardless of its quality or message. This highlights the importance of creating content that resonates with students and encourages interaction.

Here is a guide to using Instagram effectively:

1. Grid posts: Grid posts are the main content that appears on a profile. Rather than using stock photos or pictures of words, opt for real, captivating images. Capture interior and exterior spaces of the university, wide shots of the campus or local area, and other visually appealing elements. Accompany these images with meaningful captions that provide useful information while maintaining a friendly tone. Don’t forget to have a clear call to action to direct students to relevant links.

2. Reels: Reels are short videos that can boost your reach significantly. Instead of talking heads-style reels, focus on point-of-view videos that showcase spaces, events, activities, or fun moments paired with music. This engaging format can attract more viewers and increase your presence on Instagram.

3. Stories: Stories offer the opportunity for more disposable content that disappears after 24 hours. Use stories to share updates, run Q&As, solicit feedback, or post time-sensitive reminders. This is also a perfect space to repurpose any previously unused pictures of words.

By adopting these strategies, educational institutions can effectively communicate with students on Instagram. The University of York, for example, has experienced exceptional feedback and a 633% increase in reach implementing these approaches. Instagram’s significance in student communication will only continue to grow, so it is essential for institutions to invest time and effort into mastering this platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I post pictures of words on Instagram for educational content?



A: It’s not recommended to use pictures of words as they typically receive fewer likes and engagement. Instead, focus on capturing real images and pairing them with meaningful captions.

Q: How often should I post content on Instagram?



A: It is advisable to post to your grid around three times a week. Quality content and engagement are more important than quantity.

Q: What are Reels, and why should I use them?



A: Reels are short vertical videos that can boost your reach on Instagram. They offer an opportunity to showcase engaging content and reach a wider audience.

Q: How can I use Instagram Stories effectively?



A: Stories are perfect for time-sensitive content, quick updates, running Q&As, and more. They are a great option to share information that doesn’t require a permanent spot on your grid.

Q: Where can I find more guidance on using Instagram effectively for my educational institution?



A: You can access internal Instagram guidelines from accounts like @UoyLibrary, which have seen significant success and increased reach implementing these strategies.