Universities Embrace Social Media Education to Meet Growing Demand

In response to the increasing demand for social media expertise, universities around the world are incorporating social media education into their curriculum. These programs provide students with the necessary skills to excel in the digital marketing industry.

According to industry reports, entry-level jobs in content creation have a starting salary of around $50,000 per year. Additionally, “mega-influencers” on popular social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube can earn an average of $184,000 annually through sponsorships, merchandising, and subscriptions.

Recognizing the importance of integrating social media into their courses, some universities, like East Carolina University, offer independent online instruction to journalism students, allowing them to obtain a certificate in social media marketing.

Other universities have taken a different approach including social media education as a dedicated course or specialization. Northwestern University offers a course in social media specialization, while the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania provides training in the fundamentals of digital marketing, social media, and e-commerce. The University of Maryland offers a certificate in digital advertising and social media.

Several universities have gone a step further, providing structured programs that lead to degrees in social media marketing. Arizona State University offers certificates, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees in this field. Johnson & Wales University has an online bachelor’s degree program in digital marketing and social media, and Pace University confers master’s degrees in social media and mobile marketing.

Grand Canyon University has recently introduced a bachelor’s degree in social media, focusing on content designing, writing, and production for various social media platforms, blogs, websites, and email marketing. This program aims to train students who will be at the forefront of using social media effectively.

The growing prevalence of social media in everyday life makes it essential for universities to adapt their curriculum to meet the needs of students. By offering comprehensive social media education, universities are preparing individuals for successful careers in the rapidly evolving digital marketing landscape.