Universal Studios Expanding with New Donkey Kong Country Attraction

Universal Studios has announced the expansion of their popular SUPER NINTENDO WORLD with a brand-new land called Donkey Kong Country. The announcement was made during a press event at Universal Studios Japan, where guests will be able to access the new area through a portal in the back of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Donkey Kong Country is expected to be 1.7 times larger than the existing Mushroom Kingdom area and will feature attractions and scenery based on the beloved game series. An animated video showcasing the new land revealed tropical scenery, a golden temple, treehouses, and the new Minecart Madness attraction. Additionally, guests will have access to a wide range of merchandise, including power bands, headpieces, and bongos.

While the opening date for Donkey Kong Country has been set for Spring 2024 in Japan, there is no information yet regarding its arrival in the United States. However, a piece of the Donkey Kong experience will be available at Universal Orlando Resort when the new Epic Universe opens in 2025. The Minecart Madness attraction will be a part of the park, giving visitors the opportunity to ride through a mystical temple, dodge barrel blasts, and experience the thrill of leaping off the tracks.

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that Universal Studios Hollywood will feature the Donkey Kong Country attraction due to its smaller size. Nevertheless, Universal Studios continues to innovate with new rides and experiences, solidifying its reputation as one of the best theme park destinations in the world.

As fans eagerly await the opening of Donkey Kong Country, speculation continues about which other Nintendo properties could potentially make their way to Universal Studios in the future. What would you like to see? Share your thoughts in the comments below!