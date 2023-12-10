Universal Orlando Resort Unveils Plans for New Hotels Ahead of Epic Universe Opening

Universal Orlando Resort has recently released new details about the hotels set to open in early 2025. Co-owned and operated Loews Hotels & Co, the Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort will each boast 750 guest rooms, adding to the total number of guest rooms across the destination to a staggering 10,500.

The strategically located resorts will be situated across from the highly anticipated Universal Epic Universe theme park, also slated to open in early 2025. The Universal Stella Nova Resort is scheduled to welcome its first guests on Jan. 21, 2025, and reservations can be made now for those eager to secure their stay.

Experts, such as Tharin White from EYNTK Info, emphasize the significance of opening hotels well in advance of Epic Universe’s grand debut. “Doing it five months in advance is really actually a safe timeline that’s going to allow you to figure out problems, look up reservation issues, kind of just get everything running perfectly before you open one of the biggest theme parks in the entire world,” White explains.

Notably, one major advantage of the location chosen for these hotels is their proximity to the Orange County Convention Center. This makes them an attractive choice not only for park goers but also for attendees of events at the convention center or those staying on International Drive. Additionally, the Universal Stella Nova Resort, classified as a lower-moderate range hotel, promises to offer reasonable rates. Guests will also enjoy the convenience of being within walking distance of numerous restaurants, golf courses, and other amenities in the area, as well as the highly anticipated Epic Universe.

With these new hotel developments, Universal Orlando Resort is further cementing its standing as a premier destination for visitors, offering unmatched experiences and accommodations for those planning their next adventure.