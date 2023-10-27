New Research Reveals Surprising Impact of Streaming Revenue on Universal Music Group Shares

Universal Music Group, the renowned music label that represents artists like The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift, experienced a decline in shares following lower-than-expected revenue growth from streaming services in the third quarter. At 0800 GMT, Universal Music shares traded 7.3% lower at EUR23.29.

While Universal Music reported an impressive overall revenue of 2.75 billion euros ($2.90 billion) in the three-month period ending in September, marking a 9.9% increase compared to the previous year, the growth rate for streaming revenue fell short of analysts’ predictions. Subscriptions revenue, on the other hand, saw a 13% growth, amounting to EUR1.06 billion. Streaming revenue rose 5% to EUR357 million, missing Citi analysts’ forecast of an 8% growth.

The slower growth observed in streaming revenue indicates that the exceptional levels of expansion Universal Music experienced during the height of the pandemic are no longer sustainable. Streaming services witnessed a significant surge in popularity during the pandemic as individuals sought digital alternatives to live concerts, which were disrupted due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Interestingly, recent price hikes implemented major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Amazon.com have proven beneficial for record labels like Universal. These price increases have led to additional revenue streams for the music industry, compensating for the relatively slower growth in streaming revenue. As a result, Universal Music experienced a significant boost in physical revenue, which encompasses sales of CDs and vinyl. Physical revenue spiked 20% to EUR294 million for the quarter.

Overall, Universal Music’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased from EUR553 million to EUR581 million, generating an impressive adjusted margin of 21.1%. This key profitability metric demonstrates that Universal Music continues to be a dominant force in the industry.

In conclusion, Universal Music Group has experienced a slight setback in shares due to slower-than-expected growth in streaming revenue. While this indicates a decline in the immense growth seen during the pandemic, recent price hikes at major streaming platforms have compensated for the shortfall. Universal Music remains a resilient player in the music industry, adapting to market dynamics and continuing to thrive.

FAQs

What are the main factors contributing to Universal Music Group’s lower-than-expected streaming revenue growth?

The lower growth in streaming revenue can be attributed to the fact that the exceptional growth rates witnessed during the height of the pandemic are not sustainable in the long term. As live concerts and events gradually return, the surge in demand for streaming services has slightly subsided.

How have recent price increases major streaming platforms affected Universal Music’s revenue?

The price increases implemented streaming giants like Spotify, Apple, and Amazon.com have resulted in additional revenue streams for record labels like Universal Music. This has helped compensate for the relatively slower growth in streaming revenue.

What impact have physical sales had on Universal Music’s revenue?

Universal Music experienced a significant boost in physical revenue, which includes sales of CDs and vinyl. Physical revenue saw a 20% increase to EUR294 million for the quarter, indicating that physical sales continue to be a valuable revenue source for the company.