New Report Reveals Universal Music Group’s Resilience Amid Streaming Decline

Universal Music Group, the renowned music recording company, has reported €2.75 billion in revenue for the third quarter, registering a 3.3% increase compared to the previous year. Despite a decline in streaming sales, Universal Music Group exhibited robust growth in other areas, attributing the success to substantial constant currency growth across all its business segments.

Although the financial results indicated resilience and growth, market response to the report was tepid, resulting in a 6% reduction in Universal Music Group’s share price. At present, the share price stands at €23.64. The reported top performers for the quarter were Taylor Swift, Seventeen, Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, and King & Prince.

Amongst the reported figures, quarterly subscription revenue experienced a significant increase of 6.7% year over year, while streaming revenue saw a decline of 1.4%. Universal Music Group had to account for various adjustments in the third quarter, including a revision to a €71 million legal settlement related to copyright infringement with an undisclosed internet service provider.

Amid the challenges faced, Universal Music Group displayed strengthened financials, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounting to €581 million, indicating a 5.1% increase compared to the previous year. The adjusted margin also demonstrated growth, increasing 0.3 percentage points to 21.1%.

Universal Music Group’s financial performance for the year to date showcases consistent growth, with revenues reaching €7.9 billion, signifying a 6.8% surge compared to the previous year. The company accredited this achievement to strong growth in all its segments.

During the nine-month period, subscription revenue for recorded music witnessed an impressive rise of 9.9%, while streaming revenue experienced a more modest growth of 1%. For the first three quarters, Universal Music Group’s EBITDA reached €1.69 billion, an 11.7% increase over the year.

The latest report from Universal Music Group highlights both the challenges faced the music industry, particularly in streaming, and the company’s ability to adapt and maintain steady growth. Despite the decline in streaming revenue, Universal Music Group’s consistent performance in other areas underscores its resilience and consistent market presence.

