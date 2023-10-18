University of Northern Iowa Sorority Goes Viral on TikTok, Raises Awareness and Funds for Philanthropy

A video posted a chapter of the Alpha Zi Delta sorority at the University of Northern Iowa has gained millions of views and helped raise over $2,600 for philanthropy. The unexpected viral success has allowed the sorority to reach a wider audience and spread awareness about the importance of giving back to the community.

The video aimed to break stereotypes surrounding college sororities, showcasing the supportive and inclusive nature of the Alpha Zi Delta sisterhood. The members of the sorority were surprised the overwhelming response their video received on TikTok, with over seven million views and one million likes.

Not only did individuals connect with the message of the video, but it also caught the attention of companies like Tootsie Roll, further expanding the reach of the sorority’s message. With this newfound attention, the Alpha Zi Delta members have been able to raise awareness for their chosen philanthropy, the Cedar Valley Angels, an organization that supports children in foster care.

Through their increased social media following, the sorority has been able to provide more information about philanthropy and the work of the Cedar Valley Angels. This week, the sorority is holding its philanthropy week on campus, which has been more successful than previous years. The support and dedication of the sorority members, combined with the viral TikTok video, have allowed them to surpass their fundraising goals.

By leveraging the power of social media, the Alpha Zi Delta sorority has not only raised funds but also spread awareness about the causes that matter most to them. This experience serves as a reminder of the impact that a single viral moment can have in amplifying a message and inspiring others to take action.

Source: KCRG