US Streaming Piracy Market & Ecosystem Strategies

This article provides an overview of the US streaming piracy market and examines the strategies being employed to combat it. The report includes forecasts for revenue loss in the video service provider industry over the next five years. It delves into the various aspects of piracy, including consumer attitudes, engagement, and the tools used pirates.

The article highlights the importance of protecting against piracy, citing the revenue loss suffered video service providers. It explains the lifecycle of a video asset and the key role that security plays in preserving revenue and reputation. The article also explores the different paths to piracy, such as consumer-facing channels and distribution optimization.

The piracy-antipiracy lifecycle is examined in detail, covering recognition, acquisition, distribution, detection, and deterrence. The methods employed to mitigate piracy and engage with the ecosystem are discussed, including end-user practices, industry collaborations, and non-technical countermeasures.

The article concludes with a piracy forecast, outlining the drivers and barriers in the US streaming video market. Revenue loss due to piracy is analyzed, along with the impact of fraudulent advertising. The report also provides a breakdown of ad fraud between web and mobile platforms.

Overall, the article provides a comprehensive view of the US streaming piracy market, offering insights into consumer behavior, piracy techniques, and antipiracy strategies. It serves as a valuable resource for video service providers looking to understand the challenges posed piracy and effectively address them.

Sources: ResearchAndMarkets.com