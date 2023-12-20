New Regulations for Social Media Companies in California

Summary: California has introduced new regulations for social media companies with annual gross revenues of USD 100 million or more. These companies are now required to submit “terms of service reports” to the California Attorney General. The reports must include information such as current terms of service, changes to the terms of service, and details about content moderation practices. Failure to comply with these requirements can result in civil penalties. Additionally, social media companies are now obligated to prominently display contact information for users to ask questions about the terms of service.

Social media companies in California are now facing stricter regulations as Chapter 22.8 of the California Business and Professions Code comes into effect. The law mandates that companies with annual gross revenues of USD 100 million or more submit “terms of service reports” to the California Attorney General.

These reports must include the current version of the platform’s terms of service, as well as a detailed description of any changes made since the previous report. Companies are also required to define categories of content such as hate speech, extremism, disinformation, harassment, and foreign political interference.

Furthermore, social media companies must provide detailed information about their content moderation practices. This includes any existing policies addressing the covered content categories, how automated content moderation systems enforce the terms of service, and how the company responds to user reports of violations. The reports must also include data on flagged content, actions taken against users or groups responsible for violating the terms of service, and user engagement with actioned content.

These reports must be submitted specific deadlines, depending on the company’s gross revenues. Failure to comply with the reporting requirements or ensuring accuracy and completeness of the reports can lead to civil penalties of up to USD 15,000 per violation per day.

In addition to the reporting requirements, the new regulations also mandate that social media companies prominently display contact information for users to ask questions about the terms of service. This aims to improve transparency and accountability within the industry.

While these regulations are currently facing a constitutional challenge, social media companies should not delay in preparing their reports. The California Attorney General’s website provides a portal for report submissions and maintains a repository of previously submitted reports.

In conclusion, the new regulations in California aim to hold social media companies accountable for their terms of service and content moderation practices. By enforcing transparency and reporting requirements, these regulations seek to protect users and ensure a safer online environment.