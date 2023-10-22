Patrick Mahomes and Other Sports Stars Invest in Formula 1 Team

This year’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, will feature top Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen. Fans can watch the event for free through trial subscriptions to streaming services like fuboTV and DirectTV Stream. The race will take place on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the Circuit of the Americas.

In a recent announcement, it was revealed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with other sports celebrities including Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, golfer Rory McIlroy, and former heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua, have invested in the Alpine Formula 1 team. This investment was made through the Otro Capital group.

Mahomes expressed his excitement about joining the group of celebrity investors, stating that he has attended a few races and has seen the competitiveness of the sport. The F1 season is set to resume with the United States Grand Prix, where Verstappen and his team, Red Bull, have already secured the driver and team championships.

The Otro Capital group has been actively seeking investment opportunities and previously secured a $218 million investment from a group that includes Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. This venture follows their successful takeover of Welsh soccer team Wrexham in November 2020, which gained global attention.

While the announcement did not disclose the specific amounts invested the athletes, Mahomes expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity. When asked if this investment could lead to him driving an F1 car, Mahomes humorously mentioned that it may not be in his contract and that the high price of these cars might not allow such a privilege.

Alpine currently holds the sixth position in the team standings, and their drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon are placed 11th and 12th in the drivers’ standings, respectively, with five races remaining in the season. The investment sports figures like Mahomes and McIlroy reflects their passion for excellence in sports and the pursuit of being the best.

