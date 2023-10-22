2023 United States Grand Prix: How to Watch and What to Expect

The highly anticipated 2023 United States Grand Prix is here, and fans are eager to see how the Formula 1 standings will unfold. Despite Max Verstappen and Red Bull already securing the drivers’ and constructors’ championships, there are still intriguing storylines to follow in the final stretch of the calendar.

One burning question is whether Daniel Ricciardo will race for Alpha Tauri and if Sergio Perez can maintain his spot at Red Bull. Rumors have also swirled about the relationship between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes. And, of course, fans are eager to see if Ferrari can make a comeback. The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, is the place to be to get all the answers.

The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. EST on Sunday. Viewers can catch the action on TV via ABC. For those without cable, there are several live streaming options available. ESPN+ is a popular choice and can be accessed on smart TVs and various streaming devices. Other streaming services like DirecTV and fuboTV, which offer free trials, are great alternatives.

In exciting news, a group of high-profile celebrities has invested in the Alpine team, becoming part of the Otro Capital investment. Among them are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, golfer Rory McIlroy, and former heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua. These sports figures recognized the appeal and competitiveness of Formula 1 and jumped at the opportunity to get involved.

The United States Grand Prix in Austin marks the continuation of the F1 season, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull already securing their championship victories. This latest announcement of celebrity investors follows Otro Capital’s previous notable investments, including a $218 million investment from Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The involvement of these sports figures adds excitement and prestige to the Alpine team. While it remains undisclosed how much each athlete has invested, they all express their passion for excellence and their love for sporting competition.

Whether you’re a die-hard F1 fan or just curious to see what happens next, make sure to tune in to the 2023 United States Grand Prix to witness the exhilarating action unfold on the track.

