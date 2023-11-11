New Partnership between UNIREFRI and Hisense Revolutionizes the Air Conditioning Industry in Guatemala

UNIREFRI, a leading company in the refrigeration and air conditioning industry, has recently formed a strategic alliance with Hisense, a renowned global technology brand. This partnership marks not only a significant business growth for both companies but also a milestone in the way air conditioning is offered to consumers in Guatemala.

The arrival of Hisense to UNIREFRI not only promises to bring cutting-edge technology but also emphasizes the importance of providing air conditioning solutions that prioritize the well-being of individuals, are environmentally friendly, and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of Guatemalans.

By collaborating with Hisense, UNIREFRI aims to drive innovation and transform the commercial and residential air conditioning industry in the country. Adolfo Hernández, Country Manager for Hisense Guatemala, explains, “This partnership seeks to improve the quality of life in Guatemala, especially during hot seasons when having a comfortable environment becomes essential.”

One of the key features that set Hisense products apart is the use of eco-friendly refrigerants such as R32, which have low global warming potential. Emilio Mendizábal, Commercial Manager of UNIREFRI, highlights another exciting aspect, stating, “Hisense provides wifi connectivity, a feature previously only available in some inverter technology equipment, across their conventional air conditioning units.”

With over 60 years of expertise in the industry, UNIREFRI takes pride in aligning themselves with a global leader like Hisense, known for their excellence in white goods. Manolo Higueros, President of UNIREFRI, expresses his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with Hisense to introduce their air conditioning units throughout Central America.”

During the launch event, guests were able to explore the complete range of Hisense cooling products, gaining insights into their advanced features and innovative designs.

(Source: Prensa Libre)