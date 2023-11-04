New Regulations on Artificial Intelligence in the Entertainment Industry

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is currently awaiting a response from the studios regarding their counter-proposal on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry. While negotiations continue, both parties are firmly emphasizing their respective stances.

SAG-AFTRA aims to introduce limitations on the utilization of AI to recreate actors’ likenesses and performances. The union believes that informed consent and fair compensation are crucial when performers’ digital replications are involved. On the other hand, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) advocates for a balanced approach that ensures ethical AI practices without hindering the creative process.

The extensive strike, now lasting 113 days, has become the longest in history. If an agreement is not reached this week, the broadcast industry will face significant challenges in salvaging a full season of scripted television. The effects of the strike are also reaching beyond television, impacting the 2024 summer movie season as more films are being delayed to 2025.

Amidst the discussion of AI, SAG-AFTRA has presented additional demands relating to wage increases, improved compensation for successful streaming programs, and enhancements in health and retirement benefits. These requests reflect the changing landscape of the entertainment industry, where streaming platforms have become integral to the distribution of content.

While progress is being made in negotiations, the future of AI in the entertainment industry remains uncertain. Both SAG-AFTRA and the studios recognize the need to strike a balance between technological advancements and protecting the rights and interests of performers. As discussions continue, it is evident that regulations surrounding AI will shape the future of the industry, ensuring a fair and ethical landscape for all involved.

FAQ

1. What is SAG-AFTRA?

SAG-AFTRA is an actors’ union that represents performers in the television, film, and radio industries.

2. What are the demands of SAG-AFTRA?

Apart from limitations on the use of artificial intelligence, SAG-AFTRA is also advocating for wage increases, improved compensation for streaming programs, and better health and retirement benefits.

3. Why are the studios concerned about the strike?

The strike has already reached a record-breaking duration, and if a resolution is not achieved soon, the studios will face difficulties in salvaging a full season of scripted television. The impact is also extending to the 2024 summer movie season, with delays becoming more prevalent.

Sources: CBS News (https://www.cbsnews.com/), Variety (https://www.variety.com/)