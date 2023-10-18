Tragic Suicide of University Student Linked to Loan App Scam

A female student of the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, identified as Sanni Hameedat, has tragically taken her own life after falling victim to a scam on the social media app Snapchat. The 20-year-old student, who was undergoing her Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) programme at the time, had lent N500,000 of her mother’s money to a social media acquaintance who turned out to be a scammer.

Desperate to pay back the money she had borrowed, Hameedat resorted to borrowing additional funds from loan app agents, who increased the pressure on her. The school management confirmed that the death of the student was a result of the immense stress caused this financial burden.

The tragic story unfolded when the student met a guy on Snapchat who claimed that his mother was suffering from breast cancer and urgently needed N500,000 for treatment. Moved compassion and trust, Hameedat decided to lend half of the N1 million she held for her mother to help the boy. However, after she realized that she needed to return the money to her mother, the guy disappeared, blocking all contact.

Distressed the sudden turn of events, Hameedat resorted to borrowing from various loan apps in an attempt to repay the borrowed money. She managed to gather N450,000 from the loan apps and added N50,000 from her savings to make up the N500,000.

Tragically, the student ingested a bottle of pesticide called sniper the previous night. Her roommate discovered her in distress, foaming from her mouth and vomiting, and sought immediate help. Sadly, Hameedat was declared dead after being rushed to UITH.

This shocking incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved with online scams and the devastating consequences they can have on individuals. It is essential for everyone to exercise caution and be vigilant when engaging with strangers online, especially when it involves financial transactions.

Definitions:

Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) – a program in which students gain practical work experience related to their field of study during their university education.

Snapchat – a social media app that allows users to share photos and videos that disappear after a short period of time.

Sources: No URLs provided