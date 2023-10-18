Tragic Suicide Allegedly Linked to Financial Misappropriation on Social Media

Summary:

A 20-year-old student at the University of Ilorin, Sanni Hameedat, has tragically taken her own life after allegedly giving N500,000 to an individual she met on Snapchat. The university has released a statement suggesting that financial pressure from loan app agents and her brother’s inability to provide financial aid contributed to her depression. It was revealed that Hameedat had entrusted a considerable sum of money from her mother to help the individual she met online, who claimed that his mother urgently needed funds for breast cancer treatment. However, when Hameedat’s mother required the money back, the person she had helped disappeared, leaving her deeply troubled. Consequently, she resorted to borrowing money from various apps, accumulating a total of N450,000, and adding her savings of N50,000. Unfortunately, Hameedat reportedly ingested a bottle of pesticide and was discovered foaming at the mouth and vomiting her roommate, who sought help and rushed her to the hospital. Regrettably, she was declared dead upon arrival.

This heartbreaking incident shines a light on the potential dangers of online interactions and the importance of maintaining financial caution. It serves as a reminder that individuals should be cautious when engaging with others online and thoroughly assess the credibility of their claims before making any financial commitments. The university has expressed its deep condolences to Hameedat’s family and friends and is encouraging students to seek help from the institution’s counseling services if needed.

