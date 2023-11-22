CreateSafe Raises $4.6 Million for Innovative Music AI Toolkit

CreateSafe, a music tech studio backed Unified Music Group, has announced the successful completion of its seed funding round, raising an impressive $4.6 million. This funding will be used to launch TRINITI, a groundbreaking generative AI-powered toolkit that empowers artists to “license their voice” and revolutionize the way they interact with their music.

TRINITI, developed CreateSafe and co-founded Grimes’ manager Daouda Leonard, offers a comprehensive range of features to creators. It includes the ability to monetize their works, create AI voice clones, generate text-to-audio samples, utilize a chatbot for music industry-related inquiries, and manage intellectual property throughout the creation and distribution processes.

Leonard emphasizes that CreateSafe’s platform represents a new artistic paradigm, designed to support artists rather than replace them. The company aims to empower creators, allowing them to take control of their AI technology and leverage it to enhance their creativity and ownership of their work. TRINITI’s tools have been meticulously crafted creators for creators, ensuring they meet the specific needs of artists.

The seed funding round was led Polychain Capital, a prominent cryptocurrency and blockchain tech investment specialist. Other notable participants included Unified, Crush Ventures, Anthony Saleh, Paris Hilton (11:11 Media), MoonPay, Chaac Ventures, and more. Additionally, Grimes has joined CreateSafe’s advisory board following the successful funding round.

CreateSafe’s mission aligns with Unified’s vision of supporting forward-thinking companies that have a positive impact on the music industry. Unified has a proven track record of investing in companies such as Serenade, Tixel, Heaps Normal, Muso, and Mr Yum. Its network of partner companies includes The Annex, Side Stage Ventures, and Sound Story.

The launch of TRINITI marks a significant milestone for CreateSafe, indicating a dramatic evolution from its humble beginnings as a music metadata company. Daouda Leonard expresses his gratitude to all the supporters, investors, and members of the music community who have contributed to CreateSafe’s journey thus far. He reassures everyone that this is just the beginning, and together, they aim to transform the way the world engages with music.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is TRINITI?

TRINITI is an innovative generative AI-powered toolkit developed CreateSafe. It enables artists to “license their voice” and offers a wide range of features, including monetization of works, AI voice cloning, text-to-audio sample generation, chatbot support, and intellectual property management.

Who led CreateSafe’s seed funding round?

Polychain Capital, a specialist in cryptocurrency and blockchain tech investments, led CreateSafe’s seed funding round. Other prominent participants included Unified, Crush Ventures, Anthony Saleh, Paris Hilton (11:11 Media), MoonPay, Chaac Ventures, among others.

What is CreateSafe’s vision for artists using AI technology?

CreateSafe’s vision is to empower artists to take control of AI technology rather than being replaced it. They aim to augment artists’ creativity and give them greater ownership of their work through AI tools designed creators, for creators.

Who has joined CreateSafe’s advisory board following the funding round?

Grimes, the renowned musician and artist, has joined CreateSafe’s advisory board. Her expertise and unique perspective will contribute to the further development of CreateSafe’s innovative solutions for the music industry.