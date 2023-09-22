Unicorn Academy: New Animated Series to Debut on Netflix and Roblox

Scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on November 2nd, 2023, Unicorn Academy is an exciting new animated series for kids. Created Spin Master Entertainment, the show follows a group of brave teenagers who must protect their magical academy, Unicorn Island, from a dark force. The first season will start with an extended 72-minute episode, with more episodes planned for 2024 and 2025.

Unicorn Academy is the latest addition to Spin Master’s repertoire on Netflix, joining popular shows like Mighty Express, Bakugan, and Abby Hatcher. The series was unveiled Variety in March and has garnered excitement since then. A first look trailer was released on September 21st, giving fans a glimpse into the enchanting world of Unicorn Academy.

The cast of Unicorn Academy has also been revealed, featuring talented voice actors from other Netflix Original kids’ titles. Sara Garcia, known for her role in My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale, will voice the character Sophia. Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Kamaia Fairburn, Gabriella Kosmidis, Kolton Stewart, and Kari Wong complete the main cast.

In a unique twist, Unicorn Academy will make its debut on Roblox before hitting Netflix. On September 22nd, a “Watch Party” will take place within Roblox’s popular game Twilight Daycare. Players will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the magical universe of Unicorn Academy as they follow Sophia on her journey to becoming a unicorn rider.

This collaboration between Spin Master, Netflix, and Roblox offers a refreshing approach to releasing kids’ content. While YouTube and TikTok have often been platforms for teasers or clips, using Roblox as a release tactic is a novel and innovative strategy. It creates an interactive experience for young viewers, allowing them to engage with the show in a new and exciting way.

Make sure to keep an eye out for Unicorn Academy on Netflix and join the magical world of Unicorn Island.

