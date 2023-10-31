Telegram-based Trading Bot UNIBOT Falls Victim to Hack, $600,000 Worth of Meme Coins Stolen

In a shocking turn of events, UNIBOT, a popular Telegram-based crypto trading bot, has fallen victim to a hacker attack. Users of the platform have suffered significant losses as the attacker successfully transferred their meme coins and exchanged them for Ethereum.

According to the on-chain tracker Lookonchain, the exploit has reached a staggering $600,000. The hacker’s nefarious activities were brought to light early on Tuesday when Beosin Alert, an intelligence tracker, detected a CAII injection as the root cause of the attack. This injection allowed the attacker to pass malicious data and transfer tokens out of the wallets of unsuspecting UNIBOT users.

To protect themselves from further loss and potential exploitation, users of UNIBOT are strongly advised to move their funds off the platform as soon as possible. This will help safeguard their assets and prevent further unauthorized access.

Upon discovering the attack, Lookonchain identified the hacker’s address and urged the revocation of contract access. Taking prompt action in revoking contract approvals is crucial to minimize the damage caused the exploit and prevent any additional theft of funds.

The aftermath of the attack has had a significant impact on the UNIBOT price. CoinGecko data reveals that the price of UNIBOT plummeted 32%. Currently, the token is being exchanged at $38.69.

As the crypto industry continues to grow and evolve, it is imperative for users to remain vigilant and ensure the security of their investments. Incidents like the UNIBOT hack serve as a reminder to always exercise caution, employ strong security measures, and promptly respond to any suspicious activities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is UNIBOT?

UNIBOT is a crypto trading bot that operates on the popular messaging app, Telegram. It allows users to automate their trading activities and manage their crypto assets more efficiently.

2. What happened in the UNIBOT hack?

UNIBOT fell victim to a hacker attack in which the perpetrator successfully transferred users’ meme coins and exchanged them for Ethereum. The attack resulted in losses of approximately $600,000.

3. How can UNIBOT users protect themselves?

Users of UNIBOT are advised to move their funds off the platform to mitigate the risk of further exploitation. Additionally, it is crucial to promptly revoke approvals for the contract to prevent unauthorized access to accounts.

4. What is a CAII injection?

A CAII injection is a security vulnerability that allows an attacker to inject custom malicious data, which can then be used to orchestrate unauthorized transfers of tokens from users’ wallets.

