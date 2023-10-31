New Wave of Crypto Theft: Exploit on Telegram Chatbot Unibot Leads to Swapping of Stolen Funds via Tornado Cash

In a startling turn of events, crypto thieves have once again managed to exploit vulnerabilities within the ecosystem. The latest victim is Unibot, a popular Telegram chatbot, which succumbed to an attack that resulted in the theft of a significant amount of cryptocurrency. However, instead of sitting idle, the attacker has taken advantage of the situation and initiated a series of transactions to obscure the origins of the stolen funds.

Following the breach, the attacker swiftly transferred the pilfered crypto to Uniswap, a decentralized exchange renowned for its liquidity and ease of use. But that was not the final destination for the stolen assets. The attacker then utilized Tornado Cash, a privacy protocol infamous for being entangled in high-profile crypto hacks and exploits, to further cloak their activities. Notably, Tornado Cash has suffered a significant setback after some of its team members faced charges related to assisting hackers in laundering over $1 billion, including funds linked to North Korean entities. Consequently, the volume on the privacy protocol has plummeted 90% due to the arrests and subsequent sanctions.

The impact of this breach has been felt the Unibot token, which has seen its price plummet nearly 25%, currently hovering around $42. However, it’s worth noting that this token experienced a remarkable surge in value, reaching an all-time high of almost $220 back in mid-August. The protocol’s lucrative revenue generation potential undoubtedly attracted investors, but the recent exploit may dampen their enthusiasm.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing vulnerabilities within the crypto landscape, as criminals continue to exploit weaknesses and prey on unsuspecting victims. Just last week, LastPass users suffered losses amounting to $4.4 million in crypto assets. It is clear that the industry urgently needs enhanced security measures to combat these evolving threats and protect the interests of users and investors.

