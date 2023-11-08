New Concerns Arise Over Snapchat’s Controversial Map

Recently, users in Vietnam have discovered that the Snapchat app contains an unauthorized “cow tongue” map. Upon accessing the app, users pressed the map feature and switched to satellite mode, where they noticed the controversial cow tongue shape on the South China Sea.

This discovery prompted many users on social media platforms to call for a boycott of the Snapchat social media app due to the presence of the unauthorized map.

Snapchat’s rating on the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS has significantly dropped, with users leaving one-star reviews. The app’s ratings on the CH Play and App Store now stand at 1 star and 2.6 stars, with a majority of one-star ratings.

Users have reported that after a recent update on November 1st for Android and October 31st for iOS, the app started showing the unauthorized cow tongue map. Prior to this update, the map did not display the cow tongue shape.

Le Quang Tu Do, the Director of the Broadcasting, Television, and Electronic Information Department, acknowledged during a press conference that the department had received information about Snapchat’s use of the unauthorized cow tongue map. However, the social media platform does not have a representative or contact point in Vietnam.

The Ministry of Information and Communications is currently exploring potential measures to address this issue. If direct communication with the content producer is not possible, technical measures may be employed.

Snapchat, owned Snap Inc. (formerly known as Snapchat Inc.), is one of the largest social media platforms with over 406 million daily active users and more than 5 million registrations. However, its user base in Vietnam is relatively small.

In the past, Snapchat reportedly turned down a buyout offer from Facebook worth $3 billion. As of now, Snapchat’s revenue for the first nine months of this year has exceeded $3.2 billion, with a net loss of over $1 billion.

-Sources: Google Play Store, App Store