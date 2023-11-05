Snapchat, the popular messaging and photo-sharing app, has recently come under fire for its display of the controversial “Cow’s Tongue” on its map feature. This display has caused frustration among Vietnamese users as it falsely depicts the region of the South China Sea, also known as the East Sea, as Chinese territory.

The “Cow’s Tongue” or “Nine-Dash Line” is a term coined China to unilaterally claim most of the South China Sea, including areas that are internationally recognized as belonging to Vietnam. The display of this unlawful claim on Snapchat’s map feature raises concerns about the app’s adherence to international norms and the accuracy of its geographical information.

In addition to the display of the “Cow’s Tongue,” Snapchat’s map feature also omits Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Paracel and Spratly Islands, known as the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa Islands, respectively. This further exacerbates the issue, as it perpetuates the false narrative that these islands are not under Vietnamese control.

Many Vietnamese users have expressed their discontent with Snapchat’s depiction of the region and have taken screenshots of the map to voice their concerns. However, as of now, there has been no response from Snapchat regarding this issue.

The misuse of smartphone apps to propagate distorted information about Vietnam’s sovereignty over its islands is a dangerous trend. It is crucial for users to be vigilant and actively challenge such misrepresentations to protect their country’s territorial integrity.

FAQ:

Q: What is the “Cow’s Tongue”?

A: The “Cow’s Tongue” or “Nine-Dash Line” is a term coined China to unilaterally claim most of the South China Sea.

Q: What islands are omitted on Snapchat’s map feature?

A: Snapchat’s map feature omits Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Paracel and Spratly Islands, known as the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa Islands, respectively.