Snapchat Faces Backlash in Vietnam as Users Discover Unauthorized Territory on Snap Map

Snapchat, one of the largest social media platforms, is facing criticism from users in Vietnam after the unauthorized appearance of a controversial feature on its Snap Map. The Snap Map, introduced Snapchat in 2017, allows users to share their location with friends and explore nearby locations. However, many Vietnamese users recently discovered the presence of an unauthorized territorial claim, commonly known as a “nine-dash line,” on the map.

The “nine-dash line” is a contentious issue in the South China Sea, as it represents China’s territorial claims over vast areas, including parts that belong to Vietnam. The appearance of this feature on Snapchat has sparked outrage among Vietnamese users, leading to widespread calls for a boycott of the app.

Snapchat, developed Snap Inc., originally gained popularity for its disappearing messages feature, which made it a popular platform for sending explicit content. However, the app has evolved to include various features such as chat, image and video sharing, and the Snap Map. Despite its initial attraction, Snapchat has faced criticism in the past for invading user privacy and promoting inappropriate content.

This is not the first time a messaging app has faced backlash in Vietnam for including unauthorized territory on maps. In 2019, users discovered that WeChat, a popular Chinese messaging app, also included the controversial “nine-dash line” on its maps. Vietnamese users promptly boycotted the app, expressing their disapproval of such actions.

As the controversy surrounding the unauthorized territory on Snapchat’s Snap Map grows, it remains to be seen how the company will respond to the backlash. User feedback and public opinion play a significant role in the development and reputation of social media platforms. Snapchat will have to address these concerns and take appropriate action to regain the trust of its Vietnamese user base.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Snapchat and Snap Map?

Snapchat is a messaging and image-sharing application developed Snap Inc., allowing users to send photos and videos that automatically disappear after a short period. Snap Map is a feature within Snapchat that enables users to share their locations with friends and explore nearby locations.

What is the “nine-dash line”?

The “nine-dash line” is a controversial territorial claim made China in the South China Sea. It represents China’s expansive view of its maritime claims and has been a source of tension between China and neighboring countries, including Vietnam.

Why are Vietnamese users boycotting Snapchat?

Vietnamese users are boycotting Snapchat due to the unauthorized appearance of the “nine-dash line” on the Snap Map. They view this as an invasion of their country’s territory and consider it unacceptable.

Has Snapchat responded to the backlash?

At the time of writing, there has been no official response from Snapchat regarding the backlash from Vietnamese users. However, the company is likely to address the issue and take appropriate action to mitigate the situation.