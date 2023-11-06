Snapchat: A Social Media Platform with a Controversial Feature

Snapchat has become one of the largest social media platforms today, boasting a massive user base. According to market research firm Statista, as of Q2 2023, Snapchat has approximately 397 million regular users worldwide. Developed Snap Inc., Snapchat is an application that allows users to send and share photos and videos with friends or post them on Snapchat as “Stories,” which can only be viewed for a short period before disappearing automatically. The app also offers features such as geotagging, adding color filters to images and videos, and direct messaging between users.

One of the standout features of Snapchat, setting it apart from other free internet messaging apps, is that messages self-destruct after a short period once the recipient has read them. This functionality has made Snapchat popular for sending explicit content since the messages, photos, and videos sent via Snapchat are automatically deleted without a trace.

In 2017, Snapchat introduced the “Snap Map” feature. This feature allows users to share their location with friends and view their friends’ locations on the app. It also helps Snapchat users easily find nearby friends and discover locations of interest.

Recent reports from Snapchat users in Vietnam have discovered an unauthorized addition to the Snap Map feature. Specifically, when users access the Snapchat app and switch to satellite mode on the Snap Map, they notice the appearance of an unauthorized line in the East Sea (the South China Sea). This line has sparked controversy and attracted significant attention, leading many to question Snap Inc.’s actions.

Since the discovery of this unauthorized line on Snapchat, there has been a widespread wave of boycotts against the app throughout the Vietnamese online community, from social media platforms to online forums. Many Vietnamese internet users find Snap Inc.’s actions unacceptable, and they are calling for the removal and cessation of Snapchat usage as a form of protest.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time Vietnamese internet users have discovered messaging apps silently incorporating unauthorized “lines” on their maps. In 2019, many Vietnamese users also found that WeChat, one of the most popular free messaging and calling apps in China, had quietly added a similar line on its maps. Vietnamese netizens immediately boycotted WeChat, considering it an unacceptable action. Some individuals have also stated that they had long stopped using apps originating from China.

Overall, the addition of unauthorized lines on maps within messaging apps raises concerns about privacy, territorial disputes, and corporate responsibility. It highlights the importance of transparency and ethical practices for app developers in ensuring user trust and maintaining a positive brand image.

