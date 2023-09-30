Justine Doiron: Building a Healthy Relationship with Food on TikTok

Justine Doiron, better known as @justine_snacks on TikTok, has gained a significant following of 2.3 million followers providing innovative and achievable recipes, many of which are plant-based. However, her TikTok career was not something she had planned on. Doiron originally had a degree in hospitality and worked in publicity before stumbling onto the popular video-sharing app.

Doiron’s journey into the world of TikTok began out of a desire to help her boss. She knew her boss would ask her how the app worked, so she took it upon herself to figure it out. As she gained a substantial following, she was faced with a choice between her job or her social media presence. The decision was clear, and Doiron has since become one of TikTok’s most popular recipe developers. She even has her own website where she shares her recipes.

One of Doiron’s goals on TikTok is to foster a healthy relationship with food among her followers. In her videos, she opens up about her personal history of disordered eating and advocates for intuitive eating as her current approach. By sharing her experiences and recipes, Doiron provides a safe space for her followers to enjoy food in a way that is both mentally and physically nourishing.

For those who may be struggling with an eating disorder or know someone who is, help is available. The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) website offers valuable resources, and NEDA’s Live Helpline can be reached at 1-800-931-2237. Additionally, there is 24/7 Crisis Support available via text sending NEDA to 741-741.

Sources:

– Vox

– National Eating Disorders Association website