elEconomista.es Launches New WhatsApp Channel

elEconomista.es, the leading economic information website, has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring its best news directly to the mobile phones of its readers. Through this channel, readers will receive up-to-the-minute information, key economic news, stock market closing updates, and much more, all on their phones, completely free of charge and with complete privacy.

The channel promises not to overload readers’ phones, carefully selecting and sending only the most interesting news each day. Furthermore, elEconomista.es is committed to continually improving its service, and encourages readers to provide feedback on their experience with the new communication channel. Suggestions, complaints, and alerts can be sent to the participation email address: [email protected].

As a digital platform, elEconomista.es is always eager to embrace new technological models to stay connected with its readers. By launching this WhatsApp channel, elEconomista.es becomes the first Spanish economic media outlet to utilize this fast and efficient format for content delivery. The channel is free and secure, with messages being encrypted and the personal data of subscribers kept confidential.

WhatsApp channels operate as a one-way communication chat, allowing users to receive information on topics of interest, but unable to respond with text. Interaction is only possible through the use of emojis. This content distribution format is therefore relaxed and ideal for quick and efficient daily updates.

To join elEconomista.es’ WhatsApp channel, readers can click on the provided link or search for the channel profile within the app. By opening WhatsApp and accessing the “Novedades” (News) tab, users can find channels clicking on the “+” button and then selecting the “buscar canales” (search channels) option. Simply type elEconomista.es into the search bar, and the channel, identified its logo (eE) and the verified check mark from Meta, the owner of WhatsApp, will appear. To receive notifications for messages, users can click on the bell icon at the top of the channel.

Once subscribed, readers will receive a daily summary of the most important economic news of the day, including stock market closings. They will also receive relevant breaking news alerts. elEconomista.es ensures that the sending of messages will be limited and customized to the level of importance. Users can easily disable notifications clicking on the bell icon.

Furthermore, readers have the option to invite their contacts or WhatsApp groups to join elEconomista.es’ channel. This can be done clicking on the channel name and selecting the options to forward or share. Subscribers can also share received messages within the application, similar to how they would share any other message.

In summary, elEconomista.es’ new WhatsApp channel provides an efficient and convenient way for readers to stay informed about the latest economic news and updates, all delivered directly to their mobile devices.

Sources:

– elEconomista.es